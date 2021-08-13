Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.54. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 17.89%.

In related news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,093 shares of company stock worth $281,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 45,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.