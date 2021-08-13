Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.36.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE LSPD traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.00. 39,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,023. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.50.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

