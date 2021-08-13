Lincoln Educational Services Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.