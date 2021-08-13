Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Linde by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.02. 10,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $159.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $310.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

