Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%.

NYSEAMERICAN LCTX remained flat at $$2.61 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.31 million, a P/E ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.86. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

