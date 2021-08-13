LinkEye (LET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LinkEye alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00139994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00153905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,558.86 or 1.00117176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00853705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LinkEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LinkEye and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.