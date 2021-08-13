Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider John Stephen Ions Sells 27,882 Shares

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total value of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76).

Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 2,180 ($28.48) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,870.62. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,151.02 ($15.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,195 ($28.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.