Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Cap of $133,906.08

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $133,906.08 and approximately $22.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,527.08 or 0.99639696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00073054 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001007 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

