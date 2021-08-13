Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 72.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,506 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 4.9% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.13. The company had a trading volume of 20,031,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,523,598. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

