LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LVOX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

