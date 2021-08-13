Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,300 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 81.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.10 and a beta of 1.20. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on Z. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,011,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,714,723 over the last 90 days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

