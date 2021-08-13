Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 3,700 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $49,286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $4,853,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 123,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 36,881 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $32.68 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

