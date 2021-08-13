Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,376,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7,923.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,311,000 after acquiring an additional 153,399 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,996 shares of company stock worth $1,597,187 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $247.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.40 and a fifty-two week high of $283.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

