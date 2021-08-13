Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $279,000 Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 115.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS opened at $102.36 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.35.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

