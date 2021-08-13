Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 26.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Boston Properties by 15.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 95.4% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BXP opened at $117.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.61. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

