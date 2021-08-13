Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $342,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,525,000 after buying an additional 1,092,157 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $81,801,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $38,147,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,025. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.93.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.76 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

