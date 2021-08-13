Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,100 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 45,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $186.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.53 and a 1-year high of $196.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.