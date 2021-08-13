Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.77.

EXR stock opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.90. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.