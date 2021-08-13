Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB stock opened at $340.68 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.32. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.