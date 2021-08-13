Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Buys 718 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 69,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $8,008,404.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,324,792 shares of company stock valued at $205,939,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $113.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $117.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.40.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

