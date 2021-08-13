Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.63 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

