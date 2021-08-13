Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,938 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $63.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

