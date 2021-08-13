Luis A. Muller Buys 3,200 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) CEO Luis A. Muller bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COHU traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.21. 790,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,927. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

