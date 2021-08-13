Luk Fook Holdings (International) (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Shares Down 3.8%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Luk Fook Holdings (International) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08.

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

