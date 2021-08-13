Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Douglas T. Moore Sells 10,511 Shares

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LL stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 213,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.42. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3,292.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

