M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of M/I Homes in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.39 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $64.93 on Friday. M/I Homes has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in M/I Homes by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $514,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

