M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:MHO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.85. 559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

