MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $61.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,686,122. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $61.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.