Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.40. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,892,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.6% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 26.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $306,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

