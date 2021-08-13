Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $170.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $83.59 and last traded at $84.66, with a volume of 60280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.24.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

