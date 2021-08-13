MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MAG stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

