MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 2.8% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $18.97. 9,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 636,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.62 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
