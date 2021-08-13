MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 2.8% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $18.97. 9,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 636,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. Raymond James raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.62 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

