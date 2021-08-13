Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 588,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,356 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 2.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $28,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.46. 37,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,343. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.77.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

