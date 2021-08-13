Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.23

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21.

Magic Software Enterprises has increased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.15. 53,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,956. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $939.02 million, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

