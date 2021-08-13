Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $939.02 million, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

