Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of MGNI opened at $31.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.83 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $137,901.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 269,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,002,233.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,226 shares of company stock worth $7,556,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $1,330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magnite by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 703,717 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Magnite by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magnite by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

