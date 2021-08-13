MAI Capital Management Buys 488 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after buying an additional 127,539 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after buying an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,626,000 after buying an additional 387,101 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $142,515,000 after buying an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 29.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after buying an additional 312,042 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $748,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 7,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $570,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,733. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

AtriCure stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

