MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $160.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 18.63%. On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.