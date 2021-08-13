MAI Capital Management Has $768,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Qualys were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 30.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.