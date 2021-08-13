MAI Capital Management Invests $684,000 in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCHP. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $32.73 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $33.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.87.

