MAI Capital Management Lowers Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $440.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.93 and a 52 week high of $440.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.44.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.29.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.