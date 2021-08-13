MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,364 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $22,510,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $51,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $206,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.52 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

