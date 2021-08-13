Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 800 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 680,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,593. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $248,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,473.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,743,830. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.