Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 1,839 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pegasystems by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.57.

PEGA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.31. The company had a trading volume of 72,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,322. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.69 and a beta of 1.19. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,755 shares of company stock worth $482,433. 50.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

