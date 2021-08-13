Malaga Cove Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.82. 1,286,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,378. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $448.36. The stock has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

