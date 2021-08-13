Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 1.6% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,360,452,000 after buying an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,960,242,000 after acquiring an additional 360,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,476,000 after acquiring an additional 229,934 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,361,000 after acquiring an additional 226,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,454,000 after acquiring an additional 41,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.57. 2,037,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,436,636. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.65 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.