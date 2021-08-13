Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 209 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 636,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,812. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

