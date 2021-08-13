Maple (MPL) One Day Volume Tops $685,821.00

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.04 or 0.00032330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $9.72 million and $685,821.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.38 or 0.00903495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00114618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00152678 BTC.

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

