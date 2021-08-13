Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 5.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $35.80. 56,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,518,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 4.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 572.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

