Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 5.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $35.80. 56,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 22,518,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.
MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 4.51.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.