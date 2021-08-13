Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

MRVI opened at $55.12 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $56.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 656.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,602,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,092,000 after purchasing an additional 708,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 102.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,455,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,410 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.